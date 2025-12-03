UPSON CO PROBATE JUDGE MUFFIN GIBSON ON HER RUN-OFF VICTORY

This is Upson County Probate Judge Muffin Gibson.
My heart is full today. I am truly humbled and deeply grateful to share the incredible blessing of winning the probate judge runoff election. Thank you to everyone who prayed for me, encouraged me, supported me, and took the time to vote. Your belief in me has touched me more than I can ever put into words.
To my wonderful husband, my family, my staff, and my friends, your love, your strength, and your constant support carried me through this entire journey. And above all, I thank the Good Lord for His guidance, His grace, and His steady hand over my life and this campaign.
I am here to serve this community with compassion, integrity, and experience. Thank you for trusting me, for standing beside me, and for giving me the honor of continuing to serve you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Upson County.
Upson County Probate Judge Muffin Gibson
