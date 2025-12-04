PIKE CO TIMES.COM REPORTS A NEW POLICE CHIEF FOR ZEBULON

ZEBULON - The City of Zebulon is proud to announce the official appointment of Tony Howard as the new Chief of Police for the Zebulon Police Department, effective January 5, 2026. Chief Howard brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and dedication to public service in this esteemed role.
Mayor Joe Walter expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating, “After a lengthy selection process, I am please to announce Mr. Tony Howard as our new Chief of Police. The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police compiled a list of candidates to be considered for the position and assisted the City with testing and background research on all the candidates. I want to thank Interim Chief James Morgan for helping us stabilize the department and provide leadership until a permanent chief could be selected. I also want to emphasize how professional our police department has been during this time of transition and how dedicated they have been to serving and patrolling the community.”
Mayor Walter is confident that the residents and business owners will be pleased with the addition of Chief Howard to the Department and is looking forward to a seamless transition. “GACP’s assistance made the process very smooth. The Council and I believed that binging in an outside agency to assist in the selection process would provide someone with a different perspective and we are pleased with the results.”
Chief Howard brings over 30 years of service in various roles of law enforcement, being honored with many awards and accolades, including the Michael K. Conner Public Service Award for exemplary leadership and outstanding service on behalf of Weed and Seed communities. Beyond his professional achievements, Chief Howard has served over the safety ministry at Timothy Baptist Church, an Executive Board Member of the Clarke County Mentor Program, and a member of Felony Drug Court.
The City of Zebulon is excited to welcome our new police chief, Tony Howard, who brings a wealth of experience and dedication to public service. His appointment is a significant step forward for the Zebulon Police Department, and we are looking forward to his leadership.
