TWO FINALIST FOR GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT

GRIFFIN, GA – The Board of Education has named two finalists for the position of Superintendent of Schools for the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS). The finalists are GSCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren and Dr. Stephanie Johnson, current Georgia Department of Education Office of School and District Improvement Deputy Superintendent/Chief Turnaround Officer.
A town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 6, from 6-8 p.m. in the Griffin Auditorium (234 E Taylor St, Griffin, GA 30224) for stakeholders to hear from both finalists. The Board of Education plans to name the next superintendent on January 13.
“These finalists bring a wealth of leadership experience. They both possess attributes needed to move our school system forward,” said Board of Education Chairman R. Syntel Brown. “Our board has worked meticulously as we seek to identify the best possible leader to serve as the next superintendent of GSCS.”
The board worked with Georgia School Boards Association Search Director Dr. Samuel King to identify the characteristics desired in the new superintendent; adopted qualifications for the position; approved a recruitment announcement; reviewed applications and interviewed candidates that appeared to have closely met the qualifications.
After a nationwide search, the board narrowed the pool of applicants down to two finalists. These finalists have been identified by the board as the most qualified candidates for the role. Documents submitted as part of each candidate’s application will be available for public inspection and copying, as required by law, on the school district website at www.gscs.org.
In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 50-18-72(a)(11), the board is naming the finalists at least 14 calendar days prior to the meeting at which a final vote will be taken.
