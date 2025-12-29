CITY OF THOMASTON PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR KYLE MCGEE URGES RECYCLING CHRISTMAS TREES

Recycle your Christmas tree… Now that our Christmas celebrations have come to an end, the City of Thomaston is requesting that residents donate Christmas trees to Lakeside Park to “give your tree a new life”… between Dec. 25, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2026, a sign will be in the parking lot of the park to show where trees can be placed… trees will be accepted from dawn to dusk, seven days per week… Lakeside Park is located at 800 County Road in Thomaston… for more information, call 706-647-7144.
