QUAD GRAPHICS CLOSING IN UPSON CO

Quad Media Statement
Facility Closure Announcement
December 16, 2025
Quad announced today that it has made the difficult decision to permanently close its printing
facility in The Rock, Georgia, in March 2026. This decision reflects ongoing industry declines in
long-run print categories—like weekly magazines the plant was built to produce—driven by
frequent postal rate hikes, which have exceeded inflation, as well as persistent U.S. Postal
Service delivery delays.
“Making decisions that affect people’s lives is the hardest part of leading a business,” said Joel
Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO. “After careful evaluation, we felt it was important to
communicate openly and without delay, so employees had time to prepare for what’s next. Our
Georgia team has been an important part of Quad’s success for decades, and we are committed
to supporting them through this transition. Even as we make this change, print remains a vital
part of our integrated marketing platform and a major point of differentiation among our
competitive set.”
Quad will support affected employees through this transition by offering relocation
opportunities for skilled equipment operators and tradespeople, or a separation package that
includes pay, extended healthcare benefits and career counseling assistance. The company is
also planning an on-site job fair in January to connect employees with other job opportunities
in the area.
The Rock facility has been part of Quad’s story for more than 30 years. Built in 1995 to replace
an aging, less efficient plant it acquired in 1989, the 797,000-square-foot facility currently
employs approximately 260 people.
Work currently performed in The Rock will transition to Quad’s Wisconsin manufacturing
platform, which will create efficiencies that help reduce costs and improve service to clients,
such as volume-driven postage-saving programs.
Print remains important to Quad’s integrated marketing platform, which spans all traditional
and digital channels and delivers measurable results for clients. Quad has seen growth in 2025
in its Targeted Print offerings—such as Direct Mail, In-Store Signage and Packaging.
Other background that may be useful to you as you craft your story:
The Rock
• Quad opened The Rock facility in 1995 to replace an older plant in nearby Thomaston
that it acquired from W.R. Bean & Sons in 1989.
• Quad expanded south to Georgia in the late 1980s to serve Time Inc. and titles such as
Time, Sports Illustrated and People.
• The Rock facility is 797,000 square feet and will be sold.
Quad
• Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that gives brands a more
streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to go to market and reach
consumers. Quad guides brands through every effort intended to drive an action, from
consumer awareness and trust, to brand preference and purchase.
• Quad serves more than 2,100 clients across industries including publishing, retail,
consumer packaged goods, direct-to-consumer, financial services, and healthcare.
• Headquartered in Southeastern Wisconsin, Quad is led by Chairman, President & CEO
Joel Quadracci, who is the son of company founder Harry V. Quadracci and is the
printing industry’s longest-serving chief executive at 18 years.
• Quad employs more than 11,000 people in 11 countries with most of its operations in
the U.S.
• Quad’s Wisconsin manufacturing platform includes locations in Burlington, Franklin,
Hartford, Lomira, Pewaukee, Sussex and West Allis.
