QUAD GRAPHICS CLOSING IN UPSON CO

 Quad Media Statement

Facility Closure Announcement

December 16, 2025

Quad announced today that it has made the difficult decision to permanently close its printing 

facility in The Rock, Georgia, in March 2026. This decision reflects ongoing industry declines in 

long-run print categories—like weekly magazines the plant was built to produce—driven by 

frequent postal rate hikes, which have exceeded inflation, as well as persistent U.S. Postal 

Service delivery delays.

“Making decisions that affect people’s lives is the hardest part of leading a business,” said Joel 

Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO. “After careful evaluation, we felt it was important to 

communicate openly and without delay, so employees had time to prepare for what’s next. Our 

Georgia team has been an important part of Quad’s success for decades, and we are committed 

to supporting them through this transition. Even as we make this change, print remains a vital 

part of our integrated marketing platform and a major point of differentiation among our 

competitive set.”

Quad will support affected employees through this transition by offering relocation 

opportunities for skilled equipment operators and tradespeople, or a separation package that 

includes pay, extended healthcare benefits and career counseling assistance. The company is 

also planning an on-site job fair in January to connect employees with other job opportunities 

in the area.

The Rock facility has been part of Quad’s story for more than 30 years. Built in 1995 to replace 

an aging, less efficient plant it acquired in 1989, the 797,000-square-foot facility currently 

employs approximately 260 people.

Work currently performed in The Rock will transition to Quad’s Wisconsin manufacturing 

platform, which will create efficiencies that help reduce costs and improve service to clients, 

such as volume-driven postage-saving programs.

Print remains important to Quad’s integrated marketing platform, which spans all traditional 

and digital channels and delivers measurable results for clients. Quad has seen growth in 2025 

in its Targeted Print offerings—such as Direct Mail, In-Store Signage and Packaging.

###

Other background that may be useful to you as you craft your story: 

The Rock

• Quad opened The Rock facility in 1995 to replace an older plant in nearby Thomaston 

that it acquired from W.R. Bean & Sons in 1989. 

• Quad expanded south to Georgia in the late 1980s to serve Time Inc. and titles such as 

Time, Sports Illustrated and People.

• The Rock facility is 797,000 square feet and will be sold.

Quad

• Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that gives brands a more 

streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to go to market and reach 

consumers. Quad guides brands through every effort intended to drive an action, from 

consumer awareness and trust, to brand preference and purchase. 

• Quad serves more than 2,100 clients across industries including publishing, retail, 

consumer packaged goods, direct-to-consumer, financial services, and healthcare.

• Headquartered in Southeastern Wisconsin, Quad is led by Chairman, President & CEO 

Joel Quadracci, who is the son of company founder Harry V. Quadracci and is the 

printing industry’s longest-serving chief executive at 18 years.

• Quad employs more than 11,000 people in 11 countries with most of its operations in 

the U.S.

• Quad’s Wisconsin manufacturing platform includes locations in Burlington, Franklin, 

Hartford, Lomira, Pewaukee, Sussex and West Allis.

