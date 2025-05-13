WEST CENTRAL BANK DONATES TO URMC

Thomaston, GA, May 13, 2025– West Central Georgia Bank has donated $30,000 to Upson Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program helps rural and critical access hospitals take advantage of an exciting opportunity to increase their funding and their ability to provide for the health care needs of thousands of Georgians. The State of Georgia uniquely empowers its citizens with the opportunity pay their state income taxes – an expenditure that they are required to make anyway – through contributing to eligible rural hospitals to improve the financial condition and patient offerings in Georgia’s rural communities. Upson Regional Medical Center is one of fifty hospitals eligible to receive donations through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
“We sincerely appreciate the generous donation West Central Georgia Bank has made to Upson Regional Medical Center,” shared URMC CEO Dan Owens. “Support from businesses and individuals through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program helps us fund vital capital equipment and key projects that enhance our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients need and deserve. We take pride in providing excellent care, close to home, and donations through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program allow Upson Regional to continue to expand our service offerings.”
During 2023, Upson Regional Medical Center completed over $4.7M in capital equipment purchases and projects. Georgia HEART funds received in 2023 were used to offset approximately 31% of these costs. In 2024, URMC utilized funds contributed through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program to upgrade four operating rooms with the Stryker Endoscopic System.
“Thomaston, Upson County and the surrounding communities are fortunate to have access to quality healthcare at Upson Regional Medical Center” shared Eddie Rogers, President and Chairman of the Board of West Central Georgia Bank. “We are proud to be able to support Upson Regional Medical Center and its employees by participating in the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. We feel like through this program, small businesses like West Central Georgia Bank can participate by helping provide funds that make a difference in healthcare in our community.”
All citizens of the state of Georgia can decide how their tax dollars are spent. When donating through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Georgia taxpayers receive a state income tax credit for 100% of the amount they contribute up to certain limits depending on filing status. To learn more about the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, please visit georgiaheart.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment