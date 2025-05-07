Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TERESA MEIER CLERK OF UPSON SUPERIOR COURT OUTLINES FANS

 Upson County Superior Court Clerk’s office in

conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’

Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) is pleased to offer the

Filing Activity Notification System, FANS, providing

Georgia citizens with tools to monitor activity regarding

their property and records.

FANS is a free, voluntary, opt-in program that can be

used to send electronic notifications of filing activity to

individuals who create notifications in the system. The

notifications generated by this system are not

guaranteed to be accurate or complete, and use of

the system is subject to an acknowledgment of these

conditions.

To get started, go to https://fans.gsccca.org and follow

the prompts. If you have any questions or concerns

regarding the FANS, please contact the Georgia

Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority customer

support at 1-800-304-5174 or help@gsccca.org.

We hope you find this service to be beneficial as Upson

County Superior Court Clerk’s office continues to

explore and implement new ways to improve services

delivered to the citizens of Upson Count

