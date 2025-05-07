TERESA MEIER CLERK OF UPSON SUPERIOR COURT OUTLINES FANS

Upson County Superior Court Clerk’s office in
conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’
Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) is pleased to offer the
Filing Activity Notification System, FANS, providing
Georgia citizens with tools to monitor activity regarding
their property and records.
FANS is a free, voluntary, opt-in program that can be
used to send electronic notifications of filing activity to
individuals who create notifications in the system. The
notifications generated by this system are not
guaranteed to be accurate or complete, and use of
the system is subject to an acknowledgment of these
conditions.
To get started, go to https://fans.gsccca.org and follow
the prompts. If you have any questions or concerns
regarding the FANS, please contact the Georgia
Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority customer
support at 1-800-304-5174 or help@gsccca.org.
We hope you find this service to be beneficial as Upson
County Superior Court Clerk’s office continues to
explore and implement new ways to improve services
delivered to the citizens of Upson Count
