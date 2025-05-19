UPSON COUNTY 29TH OF MAY CELEBRATION

Get ready, Upson County! The 29th of May Celebration — also known as the Emancipation Celebration of Upson — is coming your way!
Join us on Saturday, May 24th for a full day of community pride, culture, and celebration.
The 29th of May Parade kicks off at 900 N. Hightower Street in the old Thomaston Mills parking lot.
It travels down North Bethel Street, turns right on Thompson Street near Jump 4 Fun GA, then left onto South Church Street near Alfa Insurance and the 5 Tower Events Center, and ends at 500 S. Center Street, near Southside BP.
🎉 After the parade, the celebration continues in Lincoln Park (235 MLK Drive) with an afternoon full of live music, food vendors, giveaways, a Kids’ Zone, community speakers, and more! Bring your family and enjoy the fun all day long!
Then join us again on Thursday, May 29th for the elegant 29th of May Heritage Awards Banquet, as we honor individuals making a lasting impact in our community.
Celebrate freedom. Celebrate unity. Celebrate with us.
For more info, visit upsonemancipation.org or call 770-648-4753.
