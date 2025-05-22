NEWS FROM D.A. MARIE BRODER

On May 21st, 2025, a Fayette County jury convicted Shane McCall of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary 1st, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The Tyrone Police Department investigated the case. Senior Assistant District Attorney Monique Harris and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Dehbozorgi represented the State at trial with the assistance of Investigator Ed Mashburn, Victim-Advocate Cassie Murrell, and legal assistant Carly Morgan.
The evidence showed that on April 15th, 2024, at approximately 4:30AM, Corporal Hammock responded to a welfare check at 437 Senoia Road, Tyrone, GA after receiving a 911 call from an individual making painful moaning sounds. Upon approaching the home, Corporal Hammock continued to hear the sounds from outside the door and entry was made into the home. Corporal Hammock observed a male later identified as Kenneth Collins lying on the floor surrounded by a large amount of blood. Collins stated that he had been shot by the Defendant. He stated the Defendant entered the home and struck him with an AR-style rifle. The defendant made statements related to looking for a female that he had once had a relationship with. Collins was able to grab the rifle, and a struggle ensued. Collins told Defendant that the female was not at the home although she was hiding in the bedroom. The Defendant then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking Collins in the face. The Defendant then fled the scene, and Collins was able to call 911. Corporal Hammock spoke to the female who stated she heard the Defendant come into the house asking for her. She stated she was afraid, so she grabbed a gun and hid under the bed. At trial, the State presented text messages which showed numerous death threats from the Defendant towards her, Kenneth, and her family just days prior to the incident. Her relationship with Defendant involved physical abuse and she was residing at the home in part to get away from Defendant. Detective Johnson was able to speak to the homeowner and obtain additional statements as well as video evidence that showed Defendant, who did not reside in the area, present within the area during the time of the assault. Thankfully, Collins survived the assault but sustained serious injuries including having his jaw wired shut for several weeks.
The Honorable Chief Judge Scott Ballard presided over the case and sentenced Defendant to the maximum time allowed, 50 years to serve in prison
