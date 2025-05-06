NEWS FROM GORDON STATE-BARNESVILLE

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College hosted its annual Scholarship Luncheon on April 18 at the Barnesville campus, thanking donors whose support helped the GSC Foundation award more than $332,000 in scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.
“Thank you to everyone who has given to support these students. Your generosity goes beyond helping them through courses or semesters, you’re shaping their futures,” said Donald J. Green, GSC president. “I was once a scholarship recipient myself. As a first-generation student, I know firsthand how transformative that support can be. Your support is creating a legacy that impacts generations, just as it did for my children and me.”
During the 2024-25 academic year, a total of 245 students received scholarships. At the luncheon, two scholarship recipients shared their testimonies, speaking about the profound impact of their scholarships. They expressed their gratitude directly to the donors whose generosity made their educational journeys possible.
Maelee Hendrix, a management and administration major at GSC and recipient of the Gordon Alumni Scholarship, expressed her gratitude to the donors for investing in the futures of the next generation of leaders, educators, doctors, business professionals, and “all who walk onto [GSC’s] campus.”
“When I chose to continue my education, I knew Gordon State was the right choice due to its financial advantages,” Hendrix said. “As the youngest of four children who’ve all graduated from GSC, I’m responsible for funding my own education. Your support lifts the financial burden, allowing students like me to focus on our futures.”
Honorable Kelly Hughes, Barnesville mayor, alumna, and GSC Foundation Board member spoke about the importance of giving back and the “profound impact it has on both the recipient and the giver.” She said that in a world filled with challenges, the act of giving holds a special and meaningful place.
“At the heart of giving is a sense of purpose and fulfillment. As a non-traditional student, Gordon was a lifesaver for me, allowing me to pursue my degree through night classes on campus and courses at Gordon’s off-site location,” Hughes said. “I’m thrilled to be part of this celebration.”
