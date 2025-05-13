Tuesday, May 13, 2025

UPSON CO CHAIRMAN DAN BRUE REQUESTED A PERFORMANCE REVIEW OF THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 48-5-295.1(a), the State Revenue Commissioner, Frank O’Connell, has appointed an independent review board to execute a performance review investigation of the Upson County Board of Tax Assessors as requested by the Upson County Board of Commissioners on March 25, 2025.  The members appointed to the Upson County Performance Review Board are:

 

Nathan Evans - Compliance Specialist II, Local Government Services Georgia Department of Revenue

 

Jeannie Haddock - Chief Appraiser, Lamar County Board of Assessors

 

Jason Sapp - Chief Appraiser, Taylor County Board of Assessors

 

Mr. Evans will serve as Chairman of the Performance Review Board.  The Upson County Performance Review Board will make a request for documents and will set a schedule for interviews and site views in the coming weeks. The tentative schedule to be onsite is mid-July.  Once the review is complete, the Performance Review Board will issue a written report of its findings.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 9:39 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)