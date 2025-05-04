4TH CASE OF MEASLES IN GA. 2025

DPH Confirms Fourth Measles Case in Georgia in 2025 MMR Vaccine is Safe and Effective in Preventing Measles ATLANTA—The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated Greater Atlanta resident. The individual acquired the virus while traveling internationally. DPH is working to identify any persons who may have been exposed through contact with the individual between May 10 and May 18, when they were infectious. Measles is very contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus, typically including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can prevent measles a
