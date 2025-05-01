SPALDING CO. SHERIFF DARRELL DIX FIRED A DEPUTY FOR DUI

“Last night at approximately 7:15pm, I learned from Chief Deputy Tony Thomason that he had been notified that one of our Uniform Patrol Division Sergeants, Andrew Degler, had reported to work at 7:00pm and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A shift Deputy brought it to the attention of their shift Lieutenant. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the results were positive for the presence of alcohol.” Degler was fired immediately, placed under arrest for DUI, read his implied consent warning, and had blood drawn to test for alcohol content. He was escorted into the jail and was booked in for DUI. He is currently in custody waiting to post bail. Degler had been with the SCSO for nearly 12 years.” “Each Deputy I hire, whether in enforcement or in detention, receives the same blunt talk from me when I swear them in, and part of that talk is that the badge you wear covers several square inches of your chest and none of your ass. I warn them not to do dumb stuff and think that their badge will get them out of it, because it won’t.” “When I spoke to the Lieutenant last night, I told him that both he and his shift had been put in very difficult situation by Degler’s actions and what happened was not their fault. They did the right thing, and I am proud of them for the way they stood up and handled the situation.” If you, a family member, a friend, or co-worker is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please get help. If you wait, it will be too late.
