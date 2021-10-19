YATESVILLE'S WHITE HONORED

October 18, 2021
Gordon State College Board of Trustees member Dan White was honored as a recipient of the Regents’ Hall of Fame Alumni and Distinguished Friends Award at the 17th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Wednesday, Octover 13th, at the Fernbank Museum in Atlanta.
The event’s theme, “Cultivating the Next Georgia,” was hosted by the University System of Georgia Foundation. The net proceeds from generous sponsors and a live auction will support and provide student need-based scholarships for University System of Georgia (USG) students across the state during the 2021-22 academic year.
White, from Yatesville, Georgia, has been a GSC Foundation Trustee since 2015. In February of 2020, the GSC Foundation received the largest donation in its history, a landmark $255,000 gift from White. His personal investment to GSC, White said, “is to help further its mission regionally and state-wide. My focus remains in students from rural areas.”
