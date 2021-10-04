Monday, October 4, 2021

COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

While August saw record numbers of cases and hospitalizations, September took its toll in COVID deaths. Georgia’s death toll was the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic and middle Georgia counties followed suit. Upson, combined with its surrounding counties, logged a total of 78 deaths in September, jumping from the previous record of 58 set in January. Deaths had just been at an all-time low in June for the state of Georgia, and in July for the middle Georgia counties.

Upson County alone tallied 12 deaths in September, the highest since 14 in January. The most deaths for Upson occurred in April 2020, when 18 people died of COVID following outbreaks in two local nursing homes.

Upson’s average 2-week test positivity hit a new high of 23% in September, while cases and hospitalizations showed a moderate decline. From the record high of 473 confirmed cases in August, Upson’s cases were down to 324 in September. Hospitalizations declined from the record high of 28 in August down to 15 in September. Upson’s vaccination rate is up from 29% in August to 34% in September. 34% is the highest rate among the area counties, but still short of the state’s 45%.

 

UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Total Pop. Fully Vax

Mar 2020

5

0

 

 

 

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

5.4%

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

 

Jan 2021

405

14

24

21%

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26

4

2

3.8%

24%

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

July 2021

37

0 (lo)

6

2.2%

28%

Aug 2021

473 (hi)

1

28 (hi)

19.1%

29%

Sept 2021

324

12

15

23.3%(hi)

34%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

Jan 2021

2,063

58

Feb 2021

726

53

Mar 2021

296

44

Apr 2021

243

16

May 2021

171

11

June 2021

77 (lo)

9

July 2021

310

(lo)

Aug 2021

2,409 (hi)

21

Sept 2021

1,654

78 (hi)

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

