COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

Upson’s average 2-week test positivity hit a new high of 23% in September, while cases and hospitalizations showed a moderate decline. From the record high of 473 confirmed cases in August, Upson’s cases were down to 324 in September. Hospitalizations declined from the record high of 28 in August down to 15 in September. Upson’s vaccination rate is up from 29% in August to 34% in September. 34% is the highest rate among the area counties, but still short of the state’s 45%.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz.
Avg 2-wk
% Total Pop. Fully Vax
Mar 2020
5
0
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405
14
24
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26
4
2
3.8%
24%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
July 2021
37
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
28%
Aug 2021
473 (hi)
1
28 (hi)
19.1%
29%
Sept 2021
324
12
15
23.3%(hi)
34%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
Jan 2021
2,063
58
Feb 2021
726
53
Mar 2021
296
44
Apr 2021
243
16
May 2021
171
11
June 2021
77 (lo)
9
July 2021
310
8 (lo)
Aug 2021
2,409 (hi)
21
Sept 2021
1,654
78 (hi)
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
