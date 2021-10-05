COVID-19 UPDATE FROM UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER TUESDAY UPSON CONFERENCE CALL

Jeff Tarrant, CEO of URMC gave the following update:
COVID numbers continue to improve at URMC
We have 18 Covid positive patients, 17 of which are non-vaccinated
We have 6 on Vents and 9 Covid patients are in ICU
Testing numbers also continue to decline showing -75 were tested and only about 10% were positive.
Pfizer vaccine is being given on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday-Appointment times are requested but walk-ins are welcome
The Health Department is also giving the Vaccine and walk-ins are welcome
