Tuesday, October 5, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE FROM UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER TUESDAY UPSON CONFERENCE CALL

 Jeff Tarrant, CEO of URMC gave the following update:

 

COVID numbers continue to improve at URMC

 

We have 18 Covid positive patients, 17 of which are non-vaccinated

We have 6 on Vents and 9 Covid patients are in ICU

Testing numbers also continue to decline showing -75 were tested and only about 10% were positive.

Pfizer vaccine is being given on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday-Appointment times are requested but walk-ins are welcome

 

The Health Department is also giving the Vaccine and walk-ins are welcome

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 2:22 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)