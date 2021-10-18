South Metro's News Leader
Monday, October 18, 2021
EARLY VOTING TOTALS IN UPSON CO. SAT.
29 In Person
4 Absentee by Mail
Grand Total Voted In Person- 209
Upson County Georgia
Posted by
WTGA AM & FM
at
11:56 AM
