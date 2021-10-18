Monday, October 18, 2021

EARLY VOTING TOTALS IN UPSON CO. SAT.

 29 In Person

4 Absentee by Mail

 

Grand Total Voted In Person- 209

Upson County Georgia
Are the suggestions above helpful?
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:56 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)