MR. AND MISS UPSON-LEE ANNOUNCED

- Upson-Lee High School has announced Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee and Senior Favorites for the Class of 2022. Congratulations to Mr. Upson-Lee, Niterrian Walker, and to Miss Upson-Lee, Tyrah Alsobrooks. Congratulations also to the Class of 2022 Senior Favorites: Chelsi Acey, Noelle Delli-Gatti, Carlie Murphy, Skyelar Perdue, Abigail Pettis, Kenley Pitts, Nancy Reyes, A'niaya Smith, Bra'Jon Smith, Hannah Van Houten, Cairi Andrews, Ethan Davis, Colton Day, Rashad Ellerbee, Noah Fry, Luke Hawkins, Fisher McDaniel, Branquavis Parks, Chadwick Richardson, Highland Roberts, and Jacob Stewart. Students are selected for these honors by their peers.
- Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Senior Homecoming Court: Chelsi Acey, Tyrah Alsobrooks, Peyton Chapman, Noelle Delli-Gatti, Carlie Murphy, Abigail Pettis, Nancy Reyes, Keresten Sherry, Aniaya Smith, Bra’Jon Smith, Alexis Stinson, and Kee-Kee Williams.
