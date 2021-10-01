Two Arrested ln Wyatt And Benford Murder

On Tuesday September 28, 2021, Marco Antonio Gonzales-Cabrera was arrested for his role in the murders. He has been charged with 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of felony murder, 1 count of armed robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, 2 counts of tampering with evidence, 2 counts of concealing the death of another, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and 1 count of arson.
Erik Cabrealopez, Alicia Rojo-Sanchez, Kristen Cordero-Rojas, and Carmen Emilio Torres were previously arrested for Wyatt and Benford’s murders of Wyatt and Benford and other related charges associated with their deaths.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “In the days after Joshua and Carlos’s bodies were found we executed a search warrant at a residence on Dutchman Road. Even though the house had been cleaned and almost all contents had been piled up and burned in the yard, SCSO Crime Scene investigators were able to recover evidence and locate what we believe to be the room where the murders took place. Since then, we have been following up on leads and gathering information about the murders.”
“Like I have said from the beginning, we are going to do all we can do to hunt these murderers down, make sure they get everything they deserve, and that Joshua and Wyatt’s families get justice. To reiterate, if you would like to speak to an investigator about these murders it’s not too late for you. These six found out the hard way, don’t let it be you that is number seven. These six thought they could get away with murder and they thought wrong. It’s always better to come talk to us instead of us coming to talk to you, and it’s always better to be a witness than a defendant.
