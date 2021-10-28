Thursday, October 28, 2021
Huge Buck Killed In Upson County
On October 18th, Brandon Barfield killed a 208 pound buck that has green scored 174 gross points with no deductions on the Boone and Crockett scoring system. The buck is a 10 pointer with 4 additional small scorable points. The rack must dry for a 60 day period before an official final score can be recorded.
Brandon had spotted the buck last year from his ATV as it fed in a pasture along with several horses, he got a shot off but missed as the buck was running across a field.
In September of this year, Brandon and a friend went back to the field to set up some trail cameras and stands. They jumped the buck and realized as it trotted across the field that it was the same one he had taken a shot at last year.
Brandon waited until gun season opened in October and when the wind was right, he set up on the field that afternoon. The big buck came out of the woods about 40 yards behind him and started running across the field. Brandon made several attempts to get the buck to stop and finally got his attention about 150 yards out, he stopped and Brandon got a shot, dropping him in the field.
If the green score holds, Brandon's buck will easily be one of the 10 largest ever killed in Upson County.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 10:56 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment