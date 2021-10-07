Thursday, October 7, 2021

GUILTY PLEA IN UPSON CO MURDER

 Pleas – Judge W. Fletcher Sams

October 7 , 2021

1. 21R0165 Tyshemia Jones Ct. 1: Giving false name, address, birth

Date to officer: 180 days to serve to run

Concurrent to VOP

Ct. 2: Obstruction of Officer: 180 days

To serve to run concurrent to VOP

And Count 1.

2. 20R0312

Corey Thomas

Ct. 1: Malice Murder reduced to Voluntary Manslaughter: 20 years, serve the first 15 years in the state prison, followed by the remainder on probation; $3,000 fine; banishment from the Griffin Judicial Circuit

Ct. 2: Felony Murder: Nolle Prosequi

Ct. 3: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi

Ct. 4: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi

Ct. 5: Aggravated Assault: 5 years probation consecutive to count 1

Ct. 6: Poss of Firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime: 5 years probation consecutive to counts 1 & 5

Ct. 7: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi

Ct. 8: Poss of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime: Nolle Prosequi

3. 20R0166 Randy Morgan Ct. 1: Simple Battery: 12 months

Probation; $500 fine; 40 hours

Community service

