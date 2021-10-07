GUILTY PLEA IN UPSON CO MURDER

Pleas – Judge W. Fletcher Sams
October 7 , 2021
1. 21R0165 Tyshemia Jones Ct. 1: Giving false name, address, birth
Date to officer: 180 days to serve to run
Concurrent to VOP
Ct. 2: Obstruction of Officer: 180 days
To serve to run concurrent to VOP
And Count 1.
2. 20R0312
Corey Thomas
Ct. 1: Malice Murder reduced to Voluntary Manslaughter: 20 years, serve the first 15 years in the state prison, followed by the remainder on probation; $3,000 fine; banishment from the Griffin Judicial Circuit
Ct. 2: Felony Murder: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 3: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 4: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 5: Aggravated Assault: 5 years probation consecutive to count 1
Ct. 6: Poss of Firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime: 5 years probation consecutive to counts 1 & 5
Ct. 7: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 8: Poss of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime: Nolle Prosequi
3. 20R0166 Randy Morgan Ct. 1: Simple Battery: 12 months
Probation; $500 fine; 40 hours
Community service
