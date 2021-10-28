Mask Mandate Lifted

This action was taken after a review of school system, county, and state COVID-19 positive case data. Since October 1, only 3 positive cases have been reported within the Thomaston-Upson School System (2 students and 1 staff). According to DPH, T-U Schools data coincides with Upson County and Georgia case data, which are all trending downward at this time.
Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico stated that masks will continue to be highly encouraged within the schools along with other safety measures, such as social distancing when possible. He added that district administration will continue to monitor positive case reports within the school system and will keep the Board informed of these numbers. If there is a significant increase in positive cases within the schools, the BOE could choose to reinstate the mask mandate at any time.
