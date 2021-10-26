URMC WELCOMES LAURA MOORE M.D.

Upson Regional Medical Center Welcomes Laura Moore, M.D., to
Upson Family Physicians Zebulon beginning November 1st
Upson Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Laura Moore, M.D. to Upson Family Physicians Zebulon location (alongside Kelli Bryant, PA-C) beginning November 1st.
Dr. Moore comes to Upson from Newnan VA Primary Care in Newnan, GA and Summit Urgent Care in Peachtree City, GA. Dr. Moore practices family medicine and is committed to providing comprehensive health care to patients of all ages. Her interests include pediatrics (family visits welcome), Sports/DOT physicals, chronic disease management, and preventive care. Dr. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree from Agnes Scott College and her medical degree from Mercer University. She did her residency at The Medical Center of Georgia. Dr. Moore is a board-certified member of the American Academy of Family Practice.
"I have discovered that one of the most rewarding aspects of Family Medicine is being able to get to know and treat the whole family. I am looking forward to the privilege of providing quality healthcare for the families of each of the communities in Pike County and the surrounding areas,” said Moore.
“Dr. Moore brings a passion for family medicine and excellent patient care experience to our Upson Family Physicians Zebulon practice. The opportunity to introduce her to the Pike County communities is very exciting for us. We are looking forward to working with her and welcoming Dr. Moore to the Upson team,” said Jennifer Thompson, Physician Practice Administrator.
Dr. Moore is accepting new patients. Her office is located at 7171 Hwy 19 S in Zebulon. To schedule an appointment, call Upson Family Physicians Zebulon at 770-567-7293.
