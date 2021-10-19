COVID-19 VACCINATION and VIRAL TRANSMISSION Data

October 15, 2021
The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows the United States at 57% of its total population fully vaccinated. Georgia lags behind at 47%. Among the area counties, Upson has consistently held the highest vaccination rate and is currently at 36%. Talbot and Taylor take the second and third spots at 28%, followed by Meriwether at 24%, Crawford 18%, Spalding 16%, Pike and Lamar Counties 14%, and Monroe trailing with only 8%.
For the first time since mid-July the level of viral transmission in Upson and Meriwether Counties has dropped from High to Substantial. All of the other surrounding counties remain at the High level. For both of these levels, the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask in public, indoor settings.
Source Link: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker
% Total Population Fully Vaccinated
2021
June 15
Oct 15
United States
44%
57%
Georgia
34%
47%
Upson County
25%
36%
Talbot County
19%
28%
Taylor County
19%
28%
Meriwether County
15%
24%
Crawford County
11%
18%
Spalding County
7%
16%
Pike County
6%
14%
Lamar County
6%
14%
Monroe County
5%
12%
Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
