SPALDING CO OFFICE HOMELAND SECURITY/EMA

SPALDING COUNTY OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY / EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES UPGRADES WITH CIVIC READY – EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM ON OCTOBER 20, 2021 Spalding County has partnered with Civic Ready for many years to provide its mass notification solution. The Civic Ready solution allows Spalding County to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed, along with automated alerts from the National Weather Service. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to Civic Ready will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. To be able to provide the best system possible, Civic Ready is updating the dashboard for the system called ALERT SENSE, which will look different but offer the same emergency information that you have chosen to receive. Our new system will launch live on October 20, 2021. For those already registered for the system, there should not be any interruption from this upgrade, however the graphics will look different. For those not yet signed up, the registration can be completed by 1. AlertSense myAlerts Mobile App (available through your respective App Store) 2. Web-based Public Opt-in through www.spalding-georgia.myfreealerts.com 3. Text SMS (text zip code to 38276) With Spalding County having Civic Ready as part of our emergency notification resources, our community has additional opportunities that will enhance the preparation measures. Emergency notifications allow for our citizens the time needed to enact their emergency plan for their family. For more information, visit the Spalding County web page at www.spaldingcounty.com or contact the Spalding County Office of Homeland Security /Emergency Management at 770-228-2129.
No comments:
Post a Comment