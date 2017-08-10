Thursday, August 10, 2017
TOWALIGA D.A. ADAMS TO BE DEPLOYED WITH N. GUARD.
Georgia Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel and Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams announced today that the National Guard will deploy him with his unit next spring. Adams will be sent to the Middle East for one year in support of the ongoing Global War on Terrorism. He is currently assigned as the Deputy Commander for his unit which is headquarted in Marietta, Georgia. While deployed, the Chief Assistant District Attorney will take over as Interim District Attorney to ensure that the office continues to serve the needs of the community. “It has been an honor to serve my country in the military for 25 years, and I am proud to answer the call to duty again. It is also a privilege to serve the people of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit as their District Attorney. While deployed, those living in Butts, Lamar, and Monroe Counties will continue to have a DA’s office that effectively seeks justice and holds those who threaten or harm our families accountable,” said Adams. This will be Lieutenant Colonel Adams’ 4th deployment in his 25 years in the military.
