ATLANTA MAN GUILTY LIFE SENTENCE

District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker and Assistant District Attorney Mark Irvin concluded a week long trial with a conviction against defendant Kashif Ali Mohammad. On August 24, 2017, an Upson County jury found Mohammad guilty on 11 counts, including: Home Invasion, Robbery, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Criminal Attempt to Commit Home Invasion, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery. The jury convicted Mohammad of entering the home of the victims, holding them at gunpoint, tying them up, and stealing money and guns from the home. The victims were 69 and 72 years of age. District Attorney Coker delivered the closing argument.
After the jury handed down its verdict of guilty, District Attorney Coker asked for life in prison plus 140 years, the maximum possible sentence. The Honorable Robert "Mack" Crawford sentenced the defendant to life in prison plus 60 years to serve. District Attorney Coker said of the case, "we would not have received this verdict or this sentence without the hard work of the Upson County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and my staff. A home invasion is any victim's worst nightmare, and I applaud these victims for standing up to the face of evil and testifying. Their bravery coupled with the bravery of law enforcement allowed justice to prevail in the courtroom this week. The citizens of Upson County are safer tonight because of the courage of all of those that worked to bring this defendant to justice."
No comments:
Post a Comment