LAMAR CO. BOC PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX HIKE

PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The Lamar County Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to increase the 2017 property taxes it will levy this year by 9.66 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the
Assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the
county. When the trend indicates there has been an increase
in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax
assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such
property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that the rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current years’ digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Lamar County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate, therefore, before the Lamar County Board of Commissioners finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Commissioners meeting room at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia on August 8th, 2017 at 9 AM and 6 PM. An additional public hearing on this tax increase will be held on August 15th, at 6:00 PM. at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia.
