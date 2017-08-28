PIKE S.O. THEFT ARREST

Pike County Sheriff's Office Investigators recovered numerous items that were stolen from the Girl Scout Camp on Pine Valley Road after they were stolen earlier this week. A suspect, Chris Thompson, was identified after a picture of him was circulated on social media. The stolen property was found in a wooded area on Williams Mill road
While Investigators were working to track Thompson down he was arrested during a separate incident in Butts County after being observed driving a stolen vehicle. He will be facing charges for his involvement in the theft in Pike County.
