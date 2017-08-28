GRIFFIN POLICE MAKE ARREST FOR SHOOTING IN STREET

On Sunday August 27, 2017 at approximately 4:20 pm, the Griffin Police Department responded to 738 South 9th Street in reference to a black male with a gun shooting it in the street. Upon arrival uniformed officers questioned neighbors and they advised “Tim” was shooting what they thought was a rifle in the air.
Officers then went to make contact with a black male standing at the front door of 738 South 9th Street. Officers asked the person to talk to them in an attempt to find out what happened but the individual went inside the residence and closed the door abruptly.
The Special Response Team and a Hostage Negotiator from the Griffin Police Department were also called to the scene. Several attempts to make contact with the suspect were made using a public address system but all failed to establish contact with the suspect. A “throw-phone” was also deployed into the residence to facilitate contact with the police negotiator but the suspect refused to comply with instructions and failed to respond to multiple attempts at resolution. After several hours of negotiation, to prevent harm to the suspect and bystanders, the decision was made to deploy tear gas and pepper gas into the residence. The Special Response Team soon deployed the gas with other units standing by with additional less-lethal weapons.
A few moments later the suspect came outside onto his front porch and essentially surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated and released by EMS for gas exposure and was identified as a Timothy J. Peoples.
Peoples was charged with the following: Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon(F), Discharge of Firearm near roadway(M), Reckless Conduct(M), Obstruction(M).
The Griffin Police Department also wishes to express gratitude to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Department and the Henry County Police Department for their assistance in bringing this dangerous situation to a close without injury or loss of life.
