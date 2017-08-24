The Diamond Ring

|Photo by Danny Bishop
The group flew from Frankfurt, Germany to Seattle, Washington where they boarded Amtrak's Empire Builder for Minot, North Dakota. Thomaston native Danny Bishop picked the group up and provided a tour of the Bad Lands National Park, Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse before traveling to the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Nebraska to view the eclipse.
The Agate Visitor Center was in the center line of the seventy mile wide swath of totality and the group organizer, Poul Kattler was providing coverage for media outlets in Copenhagen, Denmark.
|Photo by Danny Bishop
The Denmark group will travel to Patagonia in 2020 to see the eclipse there and are already making plans to return to the USA in 2024.
