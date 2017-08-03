PRESS RELEASE FROM UPSON EMC

Neal Trice with Upson EMC announced in the Georgia Magazine that their customers will see a small increase on their electric bill beginning in September. Their service availability charge will increase from $20 on residential rates to $21. Non-residential accounts such as barns, hunting camps, shops or pumps will see a slightly higher increase. He stated that they have hundreds of idle meters that use zero kWh per month and the cost to maintain these meters is the same as the members who use 1000’s of kWh per month. These minimum residential members will see an increase of $2 and the non-residential members will see an increase up to $4.50. According to the latest Public Service Commission Residential Survey, Upson EMC will still have some of the cheapest utility rates in the state of Georgia.
