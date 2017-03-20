UPDATE; BODY FOUND IN UPSON CO. HUNTING CAMP FRIDAY 3/177

Investigation is continuing into the death of Troymaine Johnson. Johnson’s body was located in the early morning hours of March 17 at a hunting camp on Triune Mill Rd. in Upson County. We have determined that Johnson, a paraplegic , confined to a wheelchair left his home in Fort Valley on Tuesday. March 14 with a female companion. On March 17 the female reported to officers from the Thomaston Police Department that she had abandoned Johnson in the woods and was uncertain of the exact location. She gave general directions of where she left him. Deputies from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office located Johnson deceased at the hunting camp property. The female is in custody on unrelated charges. Charges related to the death of Johnson are forthcoming upon receipt of information from the State crime lab. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Ben Coker are assisting with this investigation.
This investigation is active and ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
Upson County Ga.
No comments:
Post a Comment