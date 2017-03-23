GRIFFIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUGS IN UPSON CO.

NEWS RELEASE
On March 23, 2017 at noon Deputies from the Upson County Sheriff's Office responded to Flash Foods to assist DNR Cpl. Will Smith. Cpl. Smith entered the store and noticed Keith Duane Underwood, 26, of Griffin Ga. playing the video poker machines in the store. Cpl. Smith suspected that Underwood was the individual he had received a lookout on earlier in the day as being wanted from Spalding County. When the officers approached Underwood he initially gave a false name. His identity was confirmed and he was arrested. While being searched after the arrest 7.3 grams of marijuana ,18.7 grams of methamphetamine and $753 in cash were located in Underwood's pocket.
Underwood was arrested and transported to the Upson County Jail. He faces charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to Distribute.
Underwood remains in the Upson County Jail.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
Upson County
