THOMASTON P.D. BIG METH BUST

On 03/13/17 approximately 12:30 PM Sgt. Brian Hammock of the Upson Narcotics Task Force received information that a white female known as Carmen was riding in a Ford Taurus gold in color bearing a handicap Georgia tag number TNJ616 in the Thomaston area transporting a large amount of methamphetamine. Sgt. Hammock located the vehicle in the area of Hwy 19 North during which time he conducted surveillance and contacted Officer Matthew Allen and informed him about the information. Officer Allen observed the vehicle fail to maintain its lane on F. Street near the intersection with E Street at which time he conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officer Allen identified the white female as Carmen Michelle WILBURN of 442 E Street, Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia 30286. During the investigation approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine was located in WILBURN’s pocketbook along with 1.5 grams of marijuana, a silver in color marijuana grinder, cigarillos pack containing a blue in color glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and 2 hypodermic needles. WILBURN was placed under arrest and transported to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office for warrants pending. WILBURN will be charged with Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
Michael Richardson
Chief of Police
No comments:
Post a Comment