GRIFFIN-SPALDING COUNTY SCHOOLS LOCKDOWN THURS

On Thursday March 9, 2017, the Griffin Police Department received information from a citizen who wanted to turn over a Kel-tec 2000 9mm handgun that was obtained from 28-year-old Joseph Miller Jr., a family member.
The family member further advised that Miller was threatening to shoot up the Police Department and area schools. The family member stated that Miller had three additional long guns in his room at his 305 B Louis Lane residence.
The Griffin-Spalding County School System was notified of the potential threat and initiated its Level 1 Lockdown Procedure.
Based upon information obtained throughout the morning’s investigation, a search warrant was obtained from Spalding County Magistrate Court. Personnel of the GPD Special Response Team and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed the search warrant at Miller’s Louise Lane residence.
Located were rounds of ammunition and a flare gun.
Simultaneously, Miller was located at the Spalding County Department of Family and Children Services where he was apprehended without incident.
He was transported to the Spalding County Jail where he is being held on one felony count of terroristic act.
