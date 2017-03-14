Tuesday, March 14, 2017
BIG PARADE FOR THE UL KNIGHTS- STATE CHAMPS THURSDAY
Upson-Lee High School, along with the City of Thomaston and Upson County governments would like to invite the community to be a part of a special parade and recognition honoring the 2017 AAAA Basketball State Champions - the Upson-Lee High School Knights! The parade will begin at 5 PM on Thursday, March 16, from Matthews Field, and will end on the south side of the courthouse square, where there will be a special recognition ceremony for the players and coaches. (Parade route: depart from Matthews Field, turn left onto Hwy 74; follow 74 into downtown Thomaston around the square and end on the south side of the square.) There will be a stage set up on the south side of the courthouse for the recognition ceremony. In addition, official UL Knights 2017 State Basketball AAAA Champion T-shirts will be sold at the square. Short and long sleeves, youth and adult sizes will be available. All proceeds from the sales of the official t-shirts will go to purchase state champion rings for the team. Come out and support our 2017 UL Knights State Basketball Champions on Thursday!
