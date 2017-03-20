THOMASTON MUNICIPAL COURT AMNESTY PROGRAM

Thomaston Municipal Court Judge David Fowler has announced an Amnesty Program for unpaid FTA’s (Failure to Appear in Court) warrants that will begin Monday, March 27, 2017 and last through 5pm on Wednesday May 31, 2017. The amnesty period will apply to outstanding FTA’s prior to the 2017 calendar year. The Amnesty period is an effort to help clear up the large number of outstanding criminal and traffic cases that have failed to appear in City Municipal Court.
Anyone who failed to appear in court as directed prior to 2017 will be allowed to pay their fine(s) and the court will lift and or withdraw any FTA notices that have been sent to the DDS (Department of Drivers’ Services) and or any bench warrant without any further costs being applied.
A copy of the Amnesty Order language will be posted on the Thomaston Police Department Facebook page. Violation of Probation (VOP) Warrants will not be part of the amnesty program.
Fine payments can be made at the Customer Service window on the first floor at Thomaston City Hall located at 106 E. Lee Street, Thomaston, Georgia. If you have any questions please call the Thomaston Police Department at 706-647-5455 and ask to speak with Ms. Candice Chatman.
