UPDATE ON FATAL SHOOTING FROM SHERIFF KILGORE

Update to NEWS RELEASE
The fourteen year old male involved in this investigation has been referred to Juvenile Court on charges of Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter. Under Ga law both of these charges are classified as misdemeanors.
Our investigation has shown that at the time of the shooting three young males were at the incident location on Wiley Street. Walker, the deceased, had a AR15 style rifle with him that belonged to him. The 14 year old charged in the incident was handling the gun without clearing the chamber when it discharged while pointed in the direction of Walker resulting in Walker being shot. The third male present at the scene witnessed the incident and confirmed the series of events. Evidence at the scene supports the witnesses statements.
The juvenile will be detained at RYDC pending a hearing scheduled for Monday February 23
No comments:
Post a Comment