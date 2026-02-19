NEW SCHOOLING IN UPSON CO.

As of July 1st, 2026, Crestside Christian Academy will be official. After eight years of being Skipstone Academy, we will be home grown and operated. Paula Walters will remain principal, and Maggie Pritchett will be the assistant principal. We will maintain our current staff of highly qualified teachers. We will be accredited with distinction by the Georgia Accrediting Commission. Dual enrollment through colleges and technical schools will still be offered. We plan to continue to offer sports and fine arts. We will accept the GA Promise Scholarship; most Upson County students will qualify, and many surrounding counties, as well. Our commitment to educating and teaching Jesus to our students continues to be our primary goals.
We will hold a community meeting Tuesday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. The location has been changed to NorthRidge Church.
Interested families can go to our website www.crestsidechristian.org or contact Paula Walters at 706-573-3631.
Blessings,
Paula Walters
