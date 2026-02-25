U-L BOYS BASKETBALL CAN'T PLAY IN STATE PLAY-OFFS

Thomaston-Upson County Schools would like to clarify the situation regarding the Upson-Lee High School boys’ basketball team and the GHSA State Tournament.
Tournament qualification is determined by power rankings calculated through a formula established by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). Initial rankings indicated that Upson-Lee would compete in the first round based on a reported 12–12 record.
An administrative review later identified that two game results had not been entered into the GHSA MIS system by the Upson-Lee Athletic Department. After the missing scores were submitted, the team’s official record changed to 13–13. Once the GHSA recalculated the power rankings using the complete record, Upson-Lee did not rank within the top 32 teams and therefore did not qualify for the state tournament.
We are deeply disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans who worked hard throughout the season. Thomaston-Upson County Schools is currently reviewing internal procedures and implementing safeguards to ensure this situation does not occur again.
We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support of Upson-Lee athletics.
