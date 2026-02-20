SHERIFF KILGORE-FATAL SHOOTING IN THOMASTON

NEWS RELEASE
On Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 6:31pm deputies responded to a person shot call at 2030 Wiley Street in Thomaston. Upon arrival, Conner Wesley Walker, 19, of a Martin Luther King Drive address was located in an outbuilding at that location. Walker had been shot in the head with an AR15 style rifle. Walker is deceased.
A juvenile male, age 14, was located and is being held in connection with the shooting. Sheriff’s investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in this case. The GBI responded to work the crime scene.
No comments:
Post a Comment