UPSON BOC OFFERING REWARD FOR ILLEGAL DUMPING TIRES

“The Upson County Board of Commissioners is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for dumping tires into Kendall Branch Creek on Grays Chapel Road. If you have any information, please contact Captain Hosley of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-646-7904.”
“This type of activity cannot be tolerated in our community and I trust that anyone with knowledge of this incident will step up and do the right thing and contact our Sheriff’s office. We take this serious and will not stand for persons destroying or causing harm to our natural resources.”
No comments:
Post a Comment