The Thomaston-Upson County School District announces appointment of Stewart Bowers

Mr. Bowers holds a Master of Science in Advanced Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Education specializing in Athletic Training from the University of Georgia.
In his previous role as Head Athletic Trainer at Wesleyan College, Mr. Bowers was instrumental in establishing emergency protocols, managing athlete medical records, and collaborating with local physicians to ensure top-tier care for student-athletes. Mr. Bowers brings experience in athletic training from high school, collegiate, and professional settings. Some of his prior roles include Clinical Athletic Trainer at Emory Orthopaedics in Atlanta, Head Athletic Trainer for Greenville Triumph Soccer Club in Greenville, S.C., and Athletic Trainer at Chapin High School and Cardinal Newman School in South Carolina. He also worked with the Atlanta Falcons in Flowery Branch from 2015-2017 as an Athletic Training Intern.
Mr. Bowers holds the following certifications: Graston Technique Module One, CPR and First Aid, and Board of Certification for Athletic Training. His professional memberships reflect his ongoing dedication to the field of athletic training.
Mr. Bowers and his wife, Destiny, have 2 fur kids, Captain and Olive. With a start date of September 3, 2024, Mr. Bowers will focus on the health and safety of student-athletes, collaborate with coaches and medical professionals, and continue to enhance protocols for athletic performance and injury prevention.
No comments:
Post a Comment