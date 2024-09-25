MONROE CO NEWSPAPER REPORTS MARY PERSONS MUST FORFEIT GAMES

Mary Persons' football team is having to forfeit its first four games this season after the GHSA determined the Bulldogs used an ineligible player who had transferred from Upson-Lee, this Friday’s homecoming opponent.
Mary Persons announced on Wednesday, after the newspaper went to press, that it would have to forfeit its first four games of 2024 and pay a $1,500 fine for the violation. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) determined that MP failed to submit proper paperwork and failed to determine the player’s academic eligibility before letting him play. A scan of the roster shows that sophomore receiver Chauncey Powell transferred to MP from Upson-Lee this past year. Powell has 5 catches for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this year.
