GORDON STATE HOSTS REGIONAL GROWTH EVENT

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College hosted its quarterly Regional Growth Roundtable on Sept. 9 at the Barnesville campus, bringing together local and regional stakeholders to discuss economic development opportunities.
“This is about bringing together people with ideas, resources, and a shared commitment to seeing this region thrive and move forward,” said Dr. Donald J. Green, GSC president. “It’s an opportunity to collaborate and drive meaningful growth in our communities.”
Zachary R. Westerfield, a Pike County resident and co-founder/managing partner of Southern Venture Partners, led the discussion with a presentation on the importance of revitalizing small towns. He highlighted his company's mission to address complex challenges and reposition assets to create value for investors.
“Part of our focus on partnering with local communities, especially in smaller towns, is to ensure we avoid the uncontrolled growth seen in larger areas. Events like this are crucial because they bring together people with diverse backgrounds to plan thoughtfully for the future,” Westerfield said. “Growth is inevitable, but now is the time to shape it into something vibrant. We view this as a way to give back, creating welcoming spaces that reflect the community’s vision for the next 10-20 years.”
In addition to Westerfield's presentation, the roundtable welcomed 40 attendees from across GSC’s 14-county service region. Notable participants included Barnesville Mayor Kelly Hughes, Development Authority of Monroe County Executive Director Joyce White, and NewTown Macon Business Consultant Ricardo Cordew.
“As a former state director of USDA Rural Development, I learned the value of a regional approach,” White said. “I came to network and stay informed about the region, with the hope that, together, we can secure a project that offers employment opportunities for local students. Collaboration is key to making it all work."
For more information on being a part of the next Regional Growth Roundtable discussion, contact GSC Executive Director of Advancement Natalie Rischbieter at Natalier@gordonstate.edu .
