MR. AND MISS U-L

Upson-Lee High School Principal Mr. Ricky English has announced Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee for the Class of 2025.Congratulations to Miss Upson-Lee High School, Kennedi Prater, and to Mr. Upson-Lee High School, Nytraevion “Trae” Jones. Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee High School are nominated and selected by their peers.
Nominees must meet election/selection criteria detailed in the ULHS Student Handbook.
|Pictured l-r:ULHS Principal Mr.Ricky English,Mr.Upson-Lee High School,Trae Jones,
Miss Upson-Lee High School, Kennedi Prater, and Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.
No comments:
Post a Comment