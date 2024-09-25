Wednesday, September 25, 2024

MR. AND MISS U-L

Upson-Lee High School Principal Mr. Ricky English has announced Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee for the Class of 2025.Congratulations to Miss Upson-Lee High School, Kennedi Prater, and to Mr. Upson-Lee High School, Nytraevion “Trae” Jones. Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee High School are nominated and selected by their peers. 

Nominees must meet election/selection criteria detailed in the ULHS Student Handbook. 

Pictured l-r:ULHS Principal Mr.Ricky English,Mr.Upson-Lee High School,Trae Jones,
Miss Upson-Lee High School, Kennedi Prater, and Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.

