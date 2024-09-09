GSC NEW ALUMNI AFFAIRS ADMINISTRATOR

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College has recently, in August, appointed Susan Hoffman as the new Alumni Affairs and Annual Fund Administrator in the advancement and alumni relations office.
Hoffman will take the lead on alumni affairs, focusing on event coordination, reunions, alumni research, and data organization. She will also be responsible for tracking dedications and memorandums, welcoming visitors at the Alumni House, and enhancing alumni engagement through the annual fund, campus campaigns, and social media outreach.
“I am excited to take on this inspiring challenge and am optimistic about Gordon’s growth in the near future, as well as my own,” Hoffman said. “Over the past few years, I’ve come to adore my Gordon family, and with a team this passionate and dedicated, I’m confident we’ll achieve great things together.”
An alumna of GSC, Hoffman spent about two years supporting the executive director of external affairs and strategic initiatives, as well as the director of athletics, in the Office of the President while pursuing a degree in business management and administration with a minor in English.
During her time as a student, Hoffman participated in the Presidential Fellows Program, welcoming guests such as Chancellor Sonny Perdue and refining her leadership skills. She also traveled extensively through the UK, France, and Ireland, experiences she plans to leverage as a campus ambassador in her new role.
More so, Hoffman contributed to the creation of the Tartan Journal, GSC’s campus magazine launched in 2023. She also led the team that achieved a 3rd place finish in the IREX Global Solutions Sustainability Challenge, where GSC students collaborated with peers from Duhok Polytechnic University in Iraq on a recycling initiative.
“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our Advancement team at Gordon State College,” said Natalie Rischbieter, executive director of advancement. “In her new position, Susan will be instrumental in developing a vibrant alumni program for both current and future graduates. Her experience as a GSC alumna makes her an ideal fit for this role. We encourage you to stop by and introduce yourself.”
Prior to joining Highlander Nation in her new role, Hoffman co-owned a profitable all-natural bath and body apothecary shop for two years. She also assisted in setting up the Griffin Art Walk Second Saturday events and the Rue Colline Art Gallery.
A native of Metairie, Louisiana, Hoffman was raised in Douglas and Spalding, Georgia, and now resides in Barnesville. She earned her Associate of Science in business, Associate of Arts in common core, and her Bachelor of Science in business management with a minor in English, all from GSC.
Outside of her professional achievements, Hoffman enjoys spending time with her husband, three children, and her Rottweiler, Cooper, who shares her love for porch coffee. Her activities include painting detailed acrylics, exploring coffee varieties, and camping in the mountains.
