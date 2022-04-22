Zebulon PD Drug Bust

While on Patrol in the area of Hwy 19 S and Old Zebulon Rd., one our officers noticed a vehicle traveling south on Hwy 19, the vehicle in question had multiple equipment violations. The officer conducted a traffic stop, while speaking to the driver, later identified as Mr. Colquitt of Hampton GA. Mr Colquitt fled from the Officer. During the pursuit, the driver swerved into the north bound lanes of Hwy 19 while traveling southbound, as well as driving directly toward other citizen vehicles and striking multiple citizens vehicles and crashing in Pike County. Mr. Colquitt then fled the scene on foot.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting as back up for the Zebulon officer, was able to take the suspect into custody.
The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Colbert was charged with multiple counts of drug related charges, fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Theft by receiving. Mr. Colquitt is being held in the Pike County Jail.
The victims who were struck by Mr. Colquitt, were checked by EMS and thankfully cleared with no injuries.
As the accident was an officer involved event, the Georgia State Patrol was contacted to conduct the accident investigation.
