GSC STATE OF THE COLLEGE ADDRESS

On Thursday, March 31, Gordon State College President, Dr. Kirk A. Nooks delivered the institution’s third annual State of the College address at the Barnesville campus Student Activity and Recreation Center (SARC).
The event began with a welcome from GSC Student Government Association (SGA) President, Kierra Cooper-Williams followed by a recognition of guest grandees by GSC Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. C. Jeffery Knighton. GSC Vice President of Advancement, External Relations and Marketing, Mrs. Montrese Adger Fuller gave an introduction next of the GSC Scholarship recipient, Otiona Willis. Presidential Fellow and biology major from Spalding County, Aastha Jaiswal introduced President Nooks before he took the floor for his address.
Nooks first focused his address on providing updates and the progress of the institution’s five-year, 2019-2024 strategic plan, Building the Power of WE. Its initial imperative task included strengthening a collaborative culture among faculty, staff and students by increasing internal communication efforts, building institutional capacity in key areas such as human capital, financial, physical resources and celebrating excellence across campus.
“You should remember that because we focused on our local 14-county primary service footprint, our success and your success are one in the same, hence the birth of this notion called, The Power of WE,” Nooks said. “This phrase reminds us that you don’t have to go it alone, that two heads are better than one and we are in this together.”
This year, GSC continues to rank and remain one of the leading state colleges in the region and throughout the Georgia state. Regarding economic impact, GSC has contributed more than $129 million to the economy and provided over 1,088 jobs. In fall of 2021, GSC led the state college sector in dual enrollment with 541 students. Gordon has the largest dual enrollment population among the nine state colleges for fall and spring semesters. Gordon also reported the smallest enrollment decrease in the state college sector with only a -4 percent change.
“In an environment where 22 out of 26 institutions declined in enrollment, or a national landscape where over one million students decided to forgo higher education since the start of the pandemic, Gordon State College is holding its own,” Nooks said.
No comments:
Post a Comment